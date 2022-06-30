Armenian Deputy FM highlights realization of the right of the people of Artsakh to decide their own future at OSCE

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan took part in the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference held on June 28-29, where he delivered a speech.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, referring to the security challenges in the OSCE region, the Deputy Foreign Minister noted that the use of force or the threat of force, factual and ongoing violations of the arms control regime, and the use of foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries in armed conflicts have called into question the OSCE's ability to ensure security in its zone of responsibility.

"It was mentioned that continuing violations of the trilateral ceasefire established by the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration, Azerbaijan's steps to provoke a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh in March this year, and the obstruction of the OSCE formats that were created for the resolution on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict demonstrate the need for effective cooperation of OSCE participating states and the reaffirmation of the fundamental principles and commitments of the OSCE," the statement said.

Expressing support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Deputy Foreign Minister highlighted the latter's activities aimed at ensuring the realization of the rights of the people of Artsakh, including the right to decide their own future, as a key goal in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. OSCE involvement in humanitarian issues, including the release of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages, protection of cultural heritage, and the addressing of cases of enforced disappearances were also highlighted.

Within the framework of the conference, Deputy Minister Vahe Gevorgyan met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid. A wide range of issues of common interest were discussed.