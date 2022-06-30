New Ambassador of Benin presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to Armenia, Mr. Akambi André Okounlola-Biaou (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office said.

Congratulating the Ambassador on appointment, the Armenian President wished him a productive activity in the development of cooperation between the two republics. He highlighted the opportunities existing for mutual partnership, also considering the presence of Armenian community in the Republic of Benin.

Both sides highlighted harmonizing the partnership and efforts in education, commercial spheres, as well as within the framework of La Francophonie.