Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June 2022

Former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain jailed as court rejects motion

Former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain jailed as court rejects motion

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction rejected today the motion to change the pre-trial detention of former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan.

Aghvan Hovsepyan will remain in pre-trial detention.

He was arrested on September 7, 2021 on suspicions of bribery, grand theft and money laundering.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]