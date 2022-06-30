UK commits further £500,000 to landmine disposal in Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The UK Government is providing a further £500,000 to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support land mine clearance in Armenia and Azerbaijan, the UK government said in a press release.

New funding will provide vital training and expert advice to make the area safe, prevent injuries and save lives.

“This UK contribution will harness the UN’s expertise, reduce the risks to civilian life in both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and allow people to rebuild their lives”, Minister for Europe and North America, James Cleverly said, adding that “UK urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign the UN conventions that seek to eliminate the use of anti-personnel landmines and cluster munitions”.

“We encourage the authorities to ensure the UN and other humanitarian agencies are able to contribute fully to supporting peace and development across all parts of the region”, James Cleverly said.

The latest contribution brings total UK funding for demining to over £1 million since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in 2020.