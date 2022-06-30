‘We have about 1.5 years to find solutions for road and residents of Berdzor and Aghavno’ – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The issues connected with Berdzor and Aghavno have been discussed with the colleagues in Artsakh since November 9, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

He said that the authorities of Artsakh are working on this part.

“We still have time to find solutions for both the road and the residents. We have about 1.5 years. We will work with the Artsakh government and will find solutions”, he said.

Talking about the peace agenda, Armen Grigoryan said not everything will happen easily.

“We know about the difficulties, but we also understand that the peace agenda is the possible option of ensuring long-term security in our region. We will continue to work in this direction, but we also understand that it doesn’t depend on Armenia only”, he said.