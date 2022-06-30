Armenia to raise pensions, minimum wage and child care benefits starting Jan 1, 2023

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Pensions will rise in Armenia from January 1, 2023. The minimum wage will also increase from 68,000 drams to 75,000 drams, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“Child care benefit for children up to 2 years of age if the mother is unemployed will comprise 30,700 drams in urban settlements, and 34,000 drams if the mother is employed”, he said.