Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June 2022

Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president

Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Ferdinand Marcos Jr has been sworn in as the Philippine president in a ceremony in Manila, succeeding the outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte, BBC reports.

His inauguration marks a stunning comeback for the Marcos political dynasty, which was ousted after a popular revolt in 1986.

Mr Marcos Jr - nicknamed Bong Bong - won an election landslide last month.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing president, is being sworn in as vice-president.

Mr Marcos Jr took his oath of office at midday local time (0400GMT) in a colourful ceremony at the National Museum.

Flanked by his wife and three sons, he waved and smiled while observing a parade that featured an aerial display of jet fighters and march-pasts of Philippine's various uniformed personnel.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]