Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia. Armenian FM welcomes the decision

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Canada opens its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Armenia․

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly considers her country's decision as an important guarantee of increasing Canada's support for Armenian democracy.

"This will allow for stronger ties between our countries and increase Canada's support for Armenian democracy. As the rules that ensured stability and security are challenged, Canada will work to protect peace and democracy globally.," the Canadian FM said in a Twitter post.

Canada is opening an embassy in Armenia. This will allow for stronger ties between our countries and increased Canadian support for Armenian democracy.



As the rules that ensured stability & security are challenged, Canada will work to protect peace & democracy globally.

Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed Canada's decision to have a resident ambassador. " This is yet another milestone in progressively developing Armenian-Canadian relations which will further reinforce our bilateral cooperation based on common values," said Minister Mirzoyan.

We strongly welcome #Canada's decision to open Embassy in #Armenia with resident Ambassador. This is yet another milestone in progressively developing Armenian-Canadian relations which will further reinforce our bilateral #cooperation based on common values.

On June 28, Foreign Minister of Armenia held a phone conversation with Mélanie Joly. The sides commended the effective cooperation between the two countries within a number of spheres and stressed reciprocal commitment to make efforts towards the further deepening of Armenian-Canadian relations. Minister Mirzoyan welcomed the report of the Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe Stéphane Dion, entitled "Support to Armenian Democracy", which contains important provisions in terms of outlining new opportunities for the development of Armenian-Canadian relations.