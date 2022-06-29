The newly appointed Ambassador of Benin presents the copy of credentials to Armenian Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Benin to the Republic of Armenia Andre Akambi Okunlola-Biau (residence in Moscow) on the occasion of presenting the copy of his credentials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Deputy Minister congratulated Ambassador Okunlola-Biau on assuming the post, wishing him fruitful work in the responsible mission in favor of the development and strengthening of relations between Armenia and Benin.

The interlocutors stressed the need to take steps to develop and expand cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest. Both sides praised the positive experience of cooperation between Armenia and Benin in various international platforms, including within the framework of the International Organization of La Francophonie.