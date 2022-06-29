Laura Hochla is the new U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The USA has a new Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“Laura Hochla, Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts, serves as the current OSCE Minsk Group U.S. Co-Chair, as we have formally notified all parties involved”, the U.S. Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

The US State Department announced on June 28 that the new Co-chair had talked to the other Co-chairs to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. "Today, the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group spoke with his counterparts to discuss the future of Nagorno Karabakh. Unfortunately, the Russian Co-chair did not accept the invitation. We look forward to continuing the work of the Minsk Group," the State Department said in a statement.