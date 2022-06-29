German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze will arrive in Armenia on a two-day visit on June 30, the German Embassy in Armenia said.

She will also visit Georgia.

In Armenia, Svenja Schulze will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan.

According to the German Embassy’s statement, the Federal Minister will propose the Armenian side to raise the cooperation on development policy to a level of bilateral firm partnership. The visit will greatly contribute to strengthening and expanding the cooperation between Germany and Armenia over development policy.

“This year Germany and Armenia are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. The visit of the Federal Minister is an important step to mark this occasion. Through the contacts with our partners I would like to know how Germany could at best assist Armenia”, the Federal Minister said as quoted by the Embassy.