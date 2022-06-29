Armenian President visits US Ambassador’s residence ahead of Independence Day 

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan visited today the residence of the US Ambassador to Armenia ahead of America’s Independence Day, being celebrated on July 4, the Presidential Office said.

President Khachaturyan congratulated US Ambassador Lynne Tracy, the embassy staff and the whole people of the United States on the national day, wishing all the best.

The President highly valued the US support provided to Armenia since independence aimed at registering progress in country’s development and democratic processes.

The current agenda of the Armenian-American relations and the development prospects of the bilateral partnership were also touched upon during the talk.