President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of servicemen fallen for defense of homeland

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. On 29 June, on the occasion of the Day of Fallen Soldiers and Missing in Action, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex, the Presidential Office said.

Accompanied by high-ranking state and military officials attended, the President paid tribute and partook in the memorial service dedicated to the Day.

The Head of the State subsequently visited the Military Pantheon and laid flowers to the tombs of the servicemen fallen for the defense of the homeland.