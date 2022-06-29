Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Erdogan, Macron meet in Madrid

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met today with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Madrid, Anadolu reports.

The meeting was closed for the press.

The meeting of the Turkish and French Presidents was organized on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Spanish capital.

Erdogan is also expected to meet with US President Joe Biden today in the evening.








