Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian and Russian sides report that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is now open for all types of vehicles.
Earlier today the traffic on the highway has been shut down.
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that the roads across Armenia are passable.
