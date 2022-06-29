Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian and Russian sides report that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.
The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that the roads across Armenia are passable.
