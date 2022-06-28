Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June 2022

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on birthday

Armenian PM congratulates Georgian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on his birthday, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I heartily congratulate and convey warm wishes on your birthday.

I am convinced that the close mutual understanding between us will best contribute to the further consistent strengthening and deepening of the multifaceted bilateral cooperation based on centuries-old Armenian-Georgian ties for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you good health, happiness and further success in your important mission”.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]