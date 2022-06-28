Iran applies for BRICS membership
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Iran has applied for joining the group of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Tasnim news agency reports.
A series of consultations have been held in this regard, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.
He expressed hope that Iran’s membership in the BRICS would result in “added values” for both sides.
