Iran applies for BRICS membership

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Iran has applied for joining the group of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Tasnim news agency reports.

A series of consultations have been held in this regard, Saeed Khatibzadeh added.

He expressed hope that Iran’s membership in the BRICS would result in “added values” for both sides.