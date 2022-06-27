Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-06-22

YEREVAN, 27 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 June, USD exchange rate up by 1.08 drams to 409.64 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.98 drams to 433.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.69 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 502.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 152.69 drams to 24041.60 drams. Silver price down by 3.55 drams to 274.73 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.