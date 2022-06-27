Moscow Stock Exchange starts trading in Armenian dram

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) has started trading with the Armenian dram today, TASS reports.

Trading participants and clients have access to spot and swap tools for the following currency pairs: Armenian dram – Russian ruble (AMD/RUB), US dollar – Armenian dram (USD/AMD), South African rand – Russian ruble (ZAR/RUB), US dollar – South African rand (USD/ZAR).

The MOEX is expected to later announce trading in the Uzbek sums - Russian ruble (UZS/RUB), UAE dirham - Russian ruble (AED/RUB) and US dollar - UAE dirham (USD/AED).