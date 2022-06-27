Armenian MP steps down
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Artur Davtyan has submitted a resignation letter today, the Parliament’s press service said.
Artur Davtyan is a member of the ruling Civil Contract faction of the Parliament.
