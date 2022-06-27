Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 June 2022

Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 6-9 degrees

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Rain with thunderstorm is forecast in Armenia’s capital of Yerevan after the daytime of June 27, on June 28-30 and on July 1-2 in the evening hours, the ministry of environment said.

Air temperature across the Republic will gradually rise by 6-9 degrees on June 27-30.

As for the weather in Artsakh, no precipitation is expected in the Republic on June 27 and 28.

 








