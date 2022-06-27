Armenian Finance Minister highlights regular meetings with ADB representatives

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan met on June 27 with Philip Rose, Executive Director at Asian Development Bank (ADB) for Austria, Germany, Turkey, Luxembourg and UK, and ADB Armenia Director Paolo Spantigati, the finance ministry said.

In his remarks Minister Khachatryan highlighted the 15th anniversary of the cooperation with ADB, stating that the regular meetings with the Bank especially in this unpredictable time period are very important.

Philip Rose in turn said that Armenia is a country of great opportunities, and the ADB is ready to always assist the ongoing projects here.

The sides exchanged views on private sector development, public investments, development of state infrastructure programs, etc.