Parliament convenes emergency session
YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia convened an emergency session today.
The decision was approved today by the Council of the Parliament.
6 items are on agenda of the emergency session.
- 11:38 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 11:34 Armenian Finance Minister highlights regular meetings with ADB representatives
- 11:00 Parliament convenes emergency session
- 10:57 European Commission’s head opposed to boycotting G20 summit if Putin attends
- 10:07 Gegharkunik Governor receives Dutch Ambassador
- 09:41 India, EU resume talks for free trade agreement
- 09:37 Earthquake registered on Armenia-Georgia border
- 06.25-16:23 The Prime Minister received the representatives of the Central Board of Armenian Democratic Liberal Party-Ramgavar
- 06.25-16:11 New record in Georgia. The 14th baby born in the family of Ghazaryans
- 06.25-15:45 Turkey does not provide airspace to FLYONE Armenia for flights to Lebanon
- 06.25-13:01 Thank to pan-Armenian efforts, large-scale housing construction works are carried out in Artsakh. Arayik Harutyunyan
- 06.25-12:13 We all need to ensure the transparent, accountable and public work style of Hayastan All- Armenian Fund President of Arm
- 06.25-11:46 PM Pashinyan participates in the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 06.25-11:29 1 serviceman of Artsakh’s Defense Army dies, 4 are injured as a result of car accident
- 06.25-11:06 European Stocks - 24-06-22
- 06.25-11:06 US stocks up - 24-06-22
- 06.25-11:05 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-06-22
- 06.25-11:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-06-22
- 06.25-11:04 Oil Prices Up - 24-06-22
- 06.24-21:32 Mirzoyan assures Armenia is consistent in its peace agenda
- 06.24-20:52 Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers to meet in August
- 06.24-20:00 Armenia-Greece-Cyprus sign Trilateral Memorandum
- 06.24-19:52 The Chinese Ambassador to Armenia attaches importance to cooperation with Shirak Province in various fields
- 06.24-19:27 I am excited to be in Charles Aznavour's homeland. Zaz is looking forward to the Yerevan solo concert
- 06.24-19:06 Prosecutor Generals of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan discuss issues of resolving humanitarian- legal issues caused by war
11:36, 06.24.2022
3202 views Armenian Healthcare Ministry, Netcracker/BostonGene companies discuss cooperation
12:31, 06.23.2022
3197 views Russian singer Yuri Shatunov dies aged 48
14:24, 06.20.2022
2665 views Inter confirms signing of Mkhitaryan
20:38, 06.22.2022
2251 views Maria Zakharova comments on the death of an Armenian soldier in Vardenis on June 19
11:03, 06.21.2022
2166 views El Genocidio Armenio: Author of new book optimistic over recognition of Armenian Genocide by Spain