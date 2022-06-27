Gegharkunik Governor receives Dutch Ambassador

GAVAR, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Gegharkunik province Karen Sargsyan received Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers.

During the meeting the sides discussed the INFORMA project to be implemented in the province, which aims at training specialists working based on artificial intelligence for the municipalities of the province.

The Governor of Gegharkunik thanked the Kingdom of the Netherlands for this initiative and the support provided, expressing hope that the project will positively affect raising the awareness and information level of the local population.

At the invitation of the Governor, the Dutch Ambassador will soon pay a visit to the province to get acquainted with the opportunities existing in the field of hiking tourism.

Reporting by Khosrov Khlghatyan