PM Pashinyan participates in the sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is taking part in the 31st sitting of the Board of Trustees of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan and others are taking part in the sitting.

Activity report of the foundation for 2021 is presented at the sitting.