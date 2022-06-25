Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 June 2022

1 serviceman of Artsakh’s Defense Army dies, 4 are injured as a result of car accident

YEREVAN, JUNE 25, ARMENPRESS. Contract servicemen of the N military unit of the Defense Army crashed while driving a civilian car. Nikolay Seryozha Sargsyan (born in 1981) died, and four servicemen were taken to a medical institution, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh.

