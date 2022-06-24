I am excited to be in Charles Aznavour's homeland. Zaz is looking forward to the Yerevan solo concert

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of "Haya" music festival, Armenia hosted French singer, composer Zaz, who performs pop, jazz music combined with soul-acoustic genres. Zaz will give a solo concertin Yerevan on June 25 at Hrazdan Stadium.

ARMENPRESS reports at a meeting with journalists on June 24, the singer said that she is very happy to be in Armenia and is looking forward to the concert evening, during which she wants to share her energy with the musicians and the audience, making the day a real holiday for everyone.

Speaking about the great chansonnier Charles Aznavour, with whom Zaz performed the song Paris au Mois de Mai Paris, the singer stressed that she attaches great importance to Aznavour's advice, but Aznavour urged Zaz to learn English, which the singer did not do.

"I am excited to be in Armenia, because this is Charles's homeland, and I feel responsible. The last time I was here was in 2018 within the framework of Francophonie. I was excited when I had to leave. People here are warm, full of love. I love the Armenian duduk, I often listen to Levon Minasyan 's performances, which give me positive energy," she said.

Aznavour had compared Zaz with Edith Piaf and considered her the future of French music. The singer modestly mentioned that it is nice that the chansonnier said that about her, but there are many artists who present French music wonderfully. Zaz thinks that there are tones in her voice that are reminiscent of old French songs, and there is something new, and that combination gives a good result.

The duet of Zaz and Aznavour was included in the singer's album dedicated to Paris. According to her, Paris is colorful because people of different nationalities live there. The singer likens Paris to a rainbow.