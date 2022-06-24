Armenian MoD denies the statement of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about the fire on the military positions of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan again spreads misinformation, announcing that on June 24 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The Defense Ministry notes that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.