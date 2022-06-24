Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-06-22

YEREVAN, 24 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 June, USD exchange rate down by 2.26 drams to 408.56 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.94 drams to 430.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.67 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.12 drams to 502.73 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 133.17 drams to 24194.29 drams. Silver price down by 4.64 drams to 278.28 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.