Armenian Healthcare Ministry, Netcracker/BostonGene companies discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Artak Jumayan received co-owner and Vice-President of Netcracker/BostonGene companies Michael Feinberg, the healthcare ministry said.

The guest said their company is planning to establish a Research and Development (R&D) center in Armenia with several thousand employees. Currently, the number of staffers in Armenia is 360.

BostonGene is a biomedical software company for advanced patient analysis and personalized therapy in the fight against cancer.

Artak Jumayan highlighted the role and significance of BostonGene in the field of telecommunications. He expressed hope that the cooperation will serve to the development of healthcare in Armenia through high technologies.