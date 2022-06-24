Baghdad-Yerevan flights launched

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad - Yerevan – Baghdad, the “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC said in a statement.

“From 23 June 2022 FLY BAGHDAD started operating flights on the route Baghdad-Yerevan-Baghdad.

Flights will be operated once a week, every Thursday.

For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please, visit the webpage of the airline at flybaghdad.net or contact the local travel agency”, the statement says.