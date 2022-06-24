Armenian Defense Minister to take part in the sitting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states
20:12, 23 June 2022
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan left for Moscow to take part in the regular sitting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states to be held on June 24 in the Russian Federation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.
