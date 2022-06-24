High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs introduces Greek-Armenian community on challenges facing homeland

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan met with the Armenian community structures, Armenian clergymen and Greek-Armenians on June 22 at the Embassy of Armenia in Greece, the Embassy said.

At the beginning of the meeting Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan presented the purpose of the visit of Zareh Sinanyan to Greece.

In his remarks Zareh Sinanyan introduced the activity of his Office. He highlighted the further development of the Armenia-Diaspora and Diaspora-Armenia relations, presented the strategy, the policy and ongoing programs being carried out by his Office, such as iGorts, Diaspora Youth Ambassador programs.

He also touched upon the programs of promoting repatriation, establishing business ties with Armenia, implementing and attracting investments.

Answering to the questions of the meeting participants, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs also touched upon the internal and external challenges facing Armenia, as well as the regional developments.