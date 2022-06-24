Armenian PM receives new IMF Mission Head

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received new Head of the Mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Armenia Iva Petrova, the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan congratulated Mrs. Petrova on assuming office and expressed hope that she will contribute with her knowledge and experience to raising the efficiency of the cooperation between the Armenian government and the IMF. Nikol Pashinyan said the previous joint three-year project has been implemented successfully, expressing confidence that new projects will be developed in the future.

Then, the PM touched upon the macroeconomic situation in Armenia, adding that quite high economic indicators are being recorded this year, and the state budget revenues have a progressive growth. He also talked about the fight against corruption, the reduction in cash payments, the introduction of income declaration system and other reforms, stating that the government is receiving truth on this path as the previous reforms have given positive results.

The IMF Mission Head highlighted the intensive cooperation with the government of Armenia, stating that the IMF will continue contributing to economic stability and development in Armenia with new programs. She called the ongoing economic indicators in Armenia impressive and highlighted the necessity to ensure the continuation of the reforms.

The sides also discussed issues on implementing investments projects in road construction, education, infrastructure, water resource management, water reservoir construction, customs regulations and other public sectors.