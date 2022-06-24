Stock market price of diesel fuel has significantly increased all over the world-Competition Protection Commission Chair

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Competition Protection Commission of Armenia Gegham Gevorgyan says that the prices of some food products have declined in the market.

After the Cabinet meeting today he told reporters that the price of the New Zealand butter has declined from 4692 drams to 4400 drams, and the price of Anchor butter has decreased from 5038 drams to 4691 drams.

“The Competition Protection Commission does not deal with regulation of prices. I don’t rule out that there may be areas and businesses that will make abuses”, he said.

Commenting on the prices of fuel and diesel fuel, he said that Iran is not selling diesel fuel and fuel in foreign markets recently, and most of the diesel fuel and petrol is imported to Armenia from the Russian Federation.

“Not only the dollar exchange rate affects the prices of the diesel fuel. The stock market price of the diesel fuel has significantly increased all over the world”, Gevorgyan said.