Russian singer Yuri Shatunov dies aged 48
YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian singer Yuri Shatunov from Soviet boyband Laskoviy Mai died at the age of 48, his PR manager Arkady Kudryashov said, reports TASS.
“Today in the ambulance Yury Shatunov’s heart stopped”, Arkady Kudryashov said.
