Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Luxembourg’s PM on national day

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel on the occasion of National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

The message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency, dear Xavier,

I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of the National Day of Luxembourg. The Armenian Government and the Armenian people have a special attitude towards your wonderful country and its friendly people.

In the jubilee year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we can happily state that the bilateral political relations between our two countries, based on trust, mutual respect and practical interests, are at a high level today. I am full of hope that as a result of joint work we will be able to give a new impetus also to the development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

In Armenia, we remember with gratitude the firm and clear position and exceptional solidarity of Your Government and the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg during the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the civilian population of Artsakh, and the subsequent period. We highly appreciate the active participation of the Government of Luxembourg in the humanitarian programs of international organizations aimed at addressing the social needs of the displaced population of Artsakh, as well as in the international efforts to repatriate the Armenian prisoners of war illegally kept in Azerbaijan, and condemn and stop Azerbaijan’s policy of destruction of Armenian cultural heritage.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I once again warmly congratulate you on this important day, wishing you good health and new success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Luxembourg”.