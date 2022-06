Biden nominates Kristina A. Kvien for U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Joe Biden nominated Kristina A. Kvien for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia, the White House said in a news release.

Kristina Kvien arrived at U.S. Embassy Kyiv in May 2019. From 2016 – April 2019, she served as Acting DCM/Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at U.S. Embassy Paris.

Previously, Kristina served as Acting DCM and Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy Bangkok, Thailand; Economic Counselor at U.S. Embassy London; and Director for European Union, Ukraine, and Belarus Affairs at the National Security Council in the Executive Office of the President. Kristina has also served at U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia; the U.S. Mission to the European Union in Brussels, Belgium; and the U.S. Embassy Manila, Philippines. At the Department of State in Washington, DC, Kristina worked on European Union issues and on bilateral relations with Slovenia.