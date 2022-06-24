Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-06-22

YEREVAN, 22 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 June, USD exchange rate down by 4.39 drams to 412.62 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.99 drams to 434.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 7.76 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.84 drams to 505.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 209.46 drams to 24412.83 drams. Silver price down by 2.85 drams to 287.48 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.