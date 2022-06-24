FIFA President sends letter of gratitude to Armenia’s Football Federation President

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a letter of gratitude to President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan, the FFA said.

The letter reads:

“Dear President,

On behalf of the entire FIFA delegation, I would like to thank you and the whole team at the FFA for affording us such a cordial welcome and warm hospitality, and making our stay so special on the occasion of our visit to Armenia last Wednesday, for the FFA 30th Anniversary’s celebrations.

First of all, please allow me to reiterate my heartfelt congratulations on this historic milestone and pay tribute to all those who keep our sport alive and ensure its prosperity in Armenia, and to all those who have contributed and continue to contribute to this invaluable legacy.

During our visit, we have shared important moments. The audience with H.E. Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the exciting match at Tsovagyugh Village, and the memorable FFA 30th Anniversary Gala dinner were certainly some of the highlights. All these moments shared together offered us the opportunity to exchange our ideas and vision of football and to express FIFA's support for the development of football in your country. No doubt that the mini-fields project will greatly contribute to it.

Dear President, I would like to assure you that this visit has reinforced our determination to work together for the prosperity of football and the community in Armenia, and you can always count on FIFA’s support for this.

Thank you for your invaluable work and contribution to the development and prosperity of football in Armenia, and I look forward to seeing you again soon”.