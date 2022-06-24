Strengthening link between workforce and education an ongoing imperative – deputy minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Competitive workforce is one of the most important preconditions for the development of the economy of the country and the community, therefore, the government of Armenia has set development of human capital, creation of jobs, and targeted and social development as a priority, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ruben Sargsyan said during the Armenia Workforce Development Activity first national conference in Yerevan.

He said the ministry has adopted a policy of continuous development of human capital aimed at boosting labor and high-productivity employment.

“The ministry’s new draft strategy highlights more the conscious choice of profession, the promotion of employment, as well as the introduction of career development and effective training systems”, the deputy minister said, adding that the employment strategy will be adopted this November-December and will consist of several components.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan said the strengthening of connection between workforce and education is the continuous imperative in any country of the world. “Our task is to reach the point that the investments being made in education to have their direct affect also on the country’s economic life. There is an inter-agency stable dialogue in terms of enhancing the education-workforce link”, he said, adding that in 2021 the government of Armenia approved the state criteria for general education which is offering new content solutions, including introduction of a professional orientation institute in all schools of the country which will provide students with an opportunity to choose their future profession.

In his turn Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry Gevorg Mantashyan said that their ministry is open to all those people who want to participate in the country’s technological change. “Not only the abilities, but also knowledge are important. Making great changes is difficult alone”, he said.

Armenia Workforce Development Activity (AWDA) is a five-year program, designed to provide the youth and women with the opportunities to improve their skills in line with labor market needs and find employment in the fields of ICT/high-tech, agriculture, tourism and hospitality. The program is funded by the US Agency for International Development and will be implemented by Enterprise Incubator Foundation with Armenian National Agrarian University, Fund of Armenian Relief and CIVITTA Armenia.