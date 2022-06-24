Armenia has big technological potential: Minister sure Orion Summit will contribute to finding new ways for progress

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Orion Summit 2022, that is taking place in Yerevan, is of vital importance for tech companies, as well as for the development of the sector. This technological summit is also a good opportunity to record the sector’s developments and achievements, Armenian Minister of High Technological Industry Robert Khachatryan said in his speech at the summit, Armenpress correspondent reports.

“Holding such events is of key importance for the technological companies, as well as for the development of the field. Today famous representatives of technological and business sectors will gather in a single platform to discuss the relevant topics, share their experience and success stories. This is also a good opportunity for us to record the developments and achievements of the field”, the minister said.

In his remarks the minister said one should not avoid talking also about the problems as, according to him, revealing and discussing them, developing solution ways allows not to repeat the mistakes and avoid making new mistakes.

He said that the development of startup ecosystem is on the agenda of the high-tech ministry. Minister Khachatryan assured that they are conducting consistent works for the development and progress of startups. He is sure that the experience of successful companies could be a serious impetus for the new startups.

“Armenia has a big technological potential, and this potential is partially gathered here. I am convinced the results of this summit will not make wait long. I am sure that the event will be productive and will contribute to finding jointly new directions for progress”, the minister said.

About Orion

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable to enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.