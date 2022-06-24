Spain withdraws bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Spain will not present a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in the Pyrenees due to political differences between the governments of the Catalonia and Aragon regions, Reuters reports citing the statement of Spain's Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco.

The idea of hosting the Olympics has divided public opinion in the Spanish regions, especially since Catalonia's pro-independence government did not want to include Aragon in the bid due to a political dispute.

Japan’s Saporro is considered the favourite to stage the Olympics, with former Winter Games hosts Vancouver in Canada and Salt Lake City in the United States, also reportedly interested.