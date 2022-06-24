Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June 2022

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits southern Iran

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit southern Iran on June 22, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The epicenter was about 59 km southeast of the city of Mohr.

No casualties and damages are reported yet. 








