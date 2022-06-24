LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.26% to $2533.50, copper price up by 0.19% to $8995.00, lead price down by 0.15% to $2065.50, nickel price up by 0.82% to $25949.00, tin price up by 1.75% to $31339.00, zinc price up by 2.12% to $3592.00, molybdenum price up by 0.23% to $38426.53, cobalt price stood at $72400.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.