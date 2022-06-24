Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 June 2022

Su-25 warplane crashed in the Rostov region

YERERVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. A Russian Su-25 fighter jet was shot down in the Rostov region, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, according to preliminary data the pilot has died.








