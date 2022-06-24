The heads of the EEU governments reach positive, agreed decisions on all issues

YERERVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states discussed both urgent and pending issues of Eurasian integration during the narrow and extended sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina said during the "Minsk-Yerevan-Bishkek-Nur-Sultan" video bridge organized by "Sputnik Armenia" multimedia press center.

According to Malkina, the discussions did not pass without heated debates, but at the same time, positive, agreed decisions were reached on all issues.

"During the two days, the Heads of Government of the EEU countries were very active in discussing both urgent and pending issues of Eurasian integration. Naturally, it was impossible to avoid heated debates. At the same time, we managed to reach positive, agreed decisions on practically all issues. I want to emphasize that all the issues directly touch upon the most important aspects of our common life, our integration," she said.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place on June 20-21, which was also attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.