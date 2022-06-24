Additional area for customs control zone will be allocated near the Upper Lars checkpoint

YERERVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. According to the agreement reached between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation as a result of working discussions, on June 20, the Russian government adopted a decision to provide additional space 3-4 km away from Upper Lars checkpoint, where it will be possible to carry out operations related to customs control of about 250 cars, ARMENPRESS reports the State Revenue Committee and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informed.

The mentioned regulation will have a positive impact in terms of increasing the capacity of the checkpoint, eliminating traffic jams and proper management of the queues.