Problems in Yerevan’s transportation system to be solved by 70-80% by the end of 2023, says Mayor

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. 6 billion 342 million 503 thousand drams will be allocated from the 2022 budget of Yerevan for the purchase of 15 trolleybuses and 150 buses, Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan said at the Yerevan City Council session today.

“By the end of 2023, the problems in the transportation system will be solved by 70-80%. Now we are making legislative amendments in order to engage private companies in the process of transport operation. The draft is ready, and that amendment will happen this year. It will allow us to announce tender for acquiring new, additional rolling stock”, the Mayor said, adding that 87 12-meter buses will be in Yerevan in March-April 2023.